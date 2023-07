Akshay Kumar has treated fans to a glimpse of his Lord Shiva avatar from his upcoming film OMG 2. Along with the sneak peek, the actor announced that OMG 2’s teaser will be released on Tuesday, July 11 at 11 am. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has successfully created hype amongst moviegoers, especially after OMG, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles struck a chord with the masses. Amid the excitement surrounding OMG 2, an old statement by Akshay Kumar on religion has once again resurfaced on social media. Also Read - OMG vs OMG 2: Key differences between Akshay Kumar sequels that will make you restless to watch the film

Akshay Kumar says there is only one religion

During a promotional outing of the 2021 action drama Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar made a diplomatic remark on the concept of religion. In an interview, he opined that he does not believe in religion. According to him, there was only one religion, which is "being an Indian." The actor further asserted that his film Sooryavanshi followed a similar sentiment.

“I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven’t looked at it on the basis of the religion,” Akshay Kumar was quoted saying in an interaction with PTI. With the release of OMG 2’s first look, fans have hoped that the film does not hurt religious sentiments, especially after the Adipurush debacle.

Akshay Kumar dropped his Shiva avatar from OMG 2 on July 9. The short video captured the actor sporting braided dreadlocks, symbolising Shiva’s jata. He donned rudraksh beads and had a red tilak with three ash-laden lines, smeared on his forehead and arms. Akshay looked fierce in the video, flashing a mysterious smile, walking through clouds of smoke. The video concluded with Akshay, smeared in blue, holding a power drum, popularly known as damru in his hands. “OMG 2 Teaser out on July 11. OMG 2 in theaters on August 11,” he captioned his post.

OMG revolved around Paresh Rawal’s Kanji Lalji Mehta who lodges a complaint against God, with Akshay Kumar playing the role of Lord Krishna.

The cast ensemble of OMG 2, includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil among others. OMG 2 will be released in the theaters on August 11.