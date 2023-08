Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer movie new OMG 2 continues to make money a week after its release. The love for OMG 2 is not dying down. The fans are showering the movie with love and adulation. OMG 2 is about sex education. Though a brilliant subject, the film seemingly faced hurdles because of the CFBC certification issues and cuts. However, word of mouth and reviews by some celebs have picked up the business. And recently, Anupam Kher watched the movie with his mom, Dulari. And he has now reviewed the movie. Also Read - OMG 2 EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi's on-screen son Aarush Varma on not being able to watch the film due to A certificate

Anupam Kher reviews Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer new movie OMG 2

Anupam Kher went to watch OMG 2 with his mother Dulari. The senior actor wrote a heartfelt note after watching the movie. He calls the new movie 'Spectacular' and a very important film of today's time. Anupam shares that while the movie is about sex education, it has been made with ease and wonderful aesthetics. In the theatres, Anupam saw parents as well as teenagers. He ascertains that the film has struck a chord with the audience. Also Read - Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters 300 club; Abhishek Bachchan film takes below average start

Anupam Kher praises the director Amit Rai and hails Pankaj Tripathi as brilliant. The actor knows that there's a lot that went behind the preparation for the role of Kranti Sharan Mudgal. He also praised Yami Gautam calling her beautifully sharp and excellent. Kher also loved Pavan Raj Malhotra who plays the judge in OMG 2. However, he hails Akshay Kumar as 'GOAT'. Even Kher's mom, Dulari loved the 'Shivji Maharaj' he writes. Lastly, he heaped praises on the 90s stars Sunny Deol for Gadar 2, Akshay and Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan and their magic. Anupam Kher shared a video from the theatre with the tweet. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel would like to change THIS in Sunny Deol starrer; 'I would have...'

Trending Now

Watch the video from Anupam Kher's tweet here:

Just finished watching #OMG2. Spectacular, stylish & a Very important film of our times. A film on #SexEducation with ease and wonderful aesthetics! It was houseful. Saw parents with their teenage children. Obviously the film has struck a chord with the audiences! Full marks to… pic.twitter.com/zLz9EZsr6v — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 20, 2023

Anupam Kher gushed about watching the movie in a theatre to see the response of the audience. And he loved it. A video byte of The Kashmir Files actor is going in entertainment news.

Have a look at the video of Anupam Kher here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Akshay Kumar expresses gratitude to Anupam Kher

Akshay penned a thank you note for Anupam. He felt nice that his friend had a good time watching the movie. He credits the same to the team and also expressed thanks to the audience for their unending love and support. Have a look at Akshay Kumar's tweet here:

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is enjoying super success after making about Rs 100 crores at the box office. Gadar 2 is just breaking records and rewriting history. Talking about Pathaan, movie is one of the highest-crossing Indian movies ever.