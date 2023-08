OMG 2 is making records at the box office and how. The Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer new movie is being appreciated by the audience and they have been demanding a U/A certification for the same. OMG 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit movie, OMG. It is directed by Amit Rai and deals with the sensitive subject of sex education. While the film is minting money and love from the audience, the director of Akshay Kumar starrer movie has made some shocking revelations about it. Also Read - Gadar 2, Pathaan and other Bollywood hits that outperformed South Indian films

OMG 2 director Amit Rai shares Karan Johar and more rejected the script

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, OMG 2 director Amit Rai expresses his disheartenment as the target audience for which the new movie has been made, is not being able to watch it. He says that one has to follow the law of the land. Rai says he can oppose but cannot rebel and that he is here to make films and not bring revolution. The director recalls he was at home for 10 years after Road to Sangam because nobody was ready to give him work after that. After that, he made a film but people told him that he could not show this film. Amit Rai then makes a big reveal that the script of OMG 2 was rejected by big producers.

Akshay pens a thank you note for fans

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Watch the exclusive interview video of Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi here:

Rai shares Karan Johar Ashutosh Gowariker and more had rejected the script. He asks if they know what he went through after the rejections. It was Akshay Kumar who came to his rescue. The Sooryavanshi actor showed courage to back the new movie. The OMG 2 director shares Akshay was very open to the script and felt the film needed to be made. Rai met Akshay through Ashwin Varde Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl. Had Akshay not backed him, the script would have been sitting in some corner, claims the director. Yet, after putting in about Rs 50 crores and getting an actor in the movie, CBFC said that they could not show it.

OMG 2 was given an 'A' rating and had to undergo certain changes suggested by the revising committee after which it was given a clearance. The 'A' certification could have hampered the business, don't you guys think? Despite that, OMG 2 has earned about Rs 73.67 crores at the box office. By the end of this week, the film is likely to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Meanwhile, recently, Akshay Kumar thanked fans for accepting both Gadar 2 and OMG 2.