The much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 was released today and it became an instant hit. Without giving away much, the makers have managed to hook the audience to its intriguing storyline. For the sequel of OMG, Akshay Kumar has teamed up with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The 2012-release OMG featured Paresh Rawal. While fans were excited to see Akshay-Pankaj Tripathi’s on-screen chemistry, many were upset with Paresh Rawal’s absence. Several reports suggested that there might be a fallout between the Hera Pheri co-stars. However, in a two-year-old interview, Paresh Rawal shared the real reason behind him opting out from the film. Also Read - OMG vs OMG 2: Key differences between Akshay Kumar sequels that will make you restless to watch the film

Paresh Rawal did not like OMG 2’s script

In an interview, Paresh Rawal revealed that neither he liked OMG 2’s storyline nor his character in the film. As the actor was convinced that he would not enjoy playing the character, he turned down the project. “Mujhe nahi lagi kahani achi, I don’t want to be a part of it. Mere liye koi bhi sequel banana, encash karna, mujhe as a character maza nahi aa raha toh, mene bola mein nahi karunga (I didn’t like the storyline and I don’t want to be a part of it. For me, making any sequel is like encashing. As I was not enjoying the character, I refused to be a part of the project),” he told Bollywood Bubble.

Paresh Rawal further added that if one wishes to make a sequel, it should be like Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The actor said, “Jo hum Hera Pheri mein kar chuke the (what we had done with Hera Pheri), it was again (enchasing) abhi toh Neeraj (Vora) nahi raha par encash kyu? Ya toh aap sequel banate hai toh Munna Bhai MMBS jaisi banao, ki ek leap late ho, quantum, Lage Raho Munna Bhai jaisi (If you make sequels, make it like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai showcasing some leap ot quantum).”

The teaser of OMG 2, released on Tuesday, July 11, promises a satirical comedy, with a social message at the helm. While Yami Gautam will be portraying the role of a lawyer, Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as a firm devotee of God. OMG 2 is slated to hit the big screens on August 11. It will lock horns with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the box office.