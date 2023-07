Ending a long wait Oh My God 2 makers have released the teaser today. The satirical comedy headlined by Akshay Kumar is scheduled to hit theaters on 11th August. The actor portrays Lord Shiva after playing Lord Krishna in the 2012 Oh My God. The teaser was worth the wait and now fans are keen to watch the movie on the big screens. However ahead of the release, the film has already locked its OTT platform while some movies wait for theatrical release and box office numbers before booking a digital platform for online streaming. Also Read - Oh My God 2 teaser: Akshay Kumar steals the show as Lord Shiva in OMG 2; Pankaj Tripathi makes you curious

The hint of the OTT platform has been dropped by Akshay Kumar himself through Instagram sharing OH My God 2 teaser. If you take a close look at the post you can notice of all the mentions one is of Jyoti Deshpande, who is a producer at Jio Cinemas. This makes us believe that perhaps Oh My God 2 has locked Jio Cinema as its OTT platform. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers and the channel as of yet. We also tried to reach out to the film's PR but got no response. Certainly, the movie will release on Jio Cinema.

Earlier, the producers used to book OTT platforms after the release of the movie and has done some number on the box office. Well, that is not the case now with some production ventures or movies. Before the theatrical release, the team finalizes a deal with the streaming platforms for a film's OTT release. They sell out digital rights to a channel so that when the movie is off the big screens it is made available online. The makers also have to follow the new rule that states a movie can release 8 weeks i.e. 2 months after the theatrical release. The makers are not permitted to make their movies available online before that. According to this, Oh My God which is released on 11th August 2023 will stream online in the month of October. And most likely it will be dropped on Jio Cinema.

Oh My God 2 is a sequel to the 2012 released Oh My God starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. However, the latter turned down this project while Akshay continued to be a part. The second chapter brought Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam on board. The movie revolves around the education system of Indian society. OMG is directed by Amit Rai and co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Viacom 18 Studios, and Wakaoo Films. It is scheduled to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.