Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 has released today. The film has been doing well at the box office. The movie did not have an easy journey until now. The CBFC suggesting cuts and the ‘Adult’ certification given to the film for dealing with a bold yet important topic, it was a difficult road for the film. OMG 2 discusses the need for healthy sex education at a time when knowledge is gained through various sources. Also Read - Gadar 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film to earn Rs 40 crores? Over 2.7 lakh tickets sold at national chains

The film clashed at the Box Office with a sequel of an iconic film, Gadar 2. However, despite of the clash, netizens have loved OMG 2. The topic, performances, story and everything about the film has been praiseworthy. Fans have loved Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. Also Read - OMG 2: Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi attends while Akshay Kumar goes missing from the celebs special screening [View Pics]

Yami Gautam has also received all the love for her performance in the film. People have loved the way, an important topic has been discussed in the film without entertainment being compromised. People have even said that the film is even better than the original one. Also Read - OMG 2 Movie Review: Pankaj Tripathi is awesome in this Akshay Kumar film that is humorous, crisp and extremely relevant

OMG 2 Twitter review

One of the twitter users wrote, “#OMG2 is most amazing movie on a taboo topic of sex. It deals with it in rather mature & sometimes subtle way with lot of laughs & a courtroom drama....Must watch for everyone adults, adolescent alike ! Best movie of 23' & many a miles better than original. Yes #OMG2Review.”

Another user wrote, "Just watched OMG2 and it's a laughter extravaganza. Pankaj Tripathi's comedic brilliance steals the show. #OMG2Review"

Yami Gautam also received praises. One of the users showered praises on her. The user wrote, "Yami Gautam's performance in OMG2 is truly commendable. She shines in every scene she's in. #OMG2Review."

Pankaj Tripathi's performance has grabbed all the attention. The user wrote, "The way @TripathiiPankaj

sir played the shiv bhakt character and fought the case of his child is simply outstanding. His comic timing and emotion in serious scene is on the point and easily he delivers his one of the best career performance #OMG2Review #OMG2MovieReview"

OMG 2 also stars Arun Govil, Pavan Raj Malhotra and others.