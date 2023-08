Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 released on August 11. The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 at the Box Office. However, OMG 2 has got amazing reviews from the critics as well as the audience. The performances in the film have been brilliant. The story of OMG 2 revolves around an important topic related to sex education and how parents should be speaking to their kids about it. Also Read - OMG 2 box office collection day 2 early estimates: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer aiming for Rs 15 crores on first Saturday?

Fans have already declared the film as an epic. Though the Box office numbers are not that great but it seems the film will eventually get good numbers since the reviews are so positive. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam revealed three reasons why the film should be watched.

Pankaj Tripathi gives 3 reasons to watch OMG 2

Pankaj Tripathi shared, "Yeh ek entertaining kahani hai. Courtroom drama hai ye. Aur iski franchise one ko logo ne bahut pasand kia hai saraha hai. Toh usi structure mein screenplay wise format wise ek nayi kahani hai jo humourous hai, entertaining hai aur thodisi baat bhi kehti hai."

Watch the video of OMG 2 star cast here:

OMG 2 had to go through a lot before reaching the theatres. The CBFC suggesting cuts and the ‘Adult’ certification given to the film for dealing with a bold yet important topic, it was a difficult road for the film. Fans have loved Pankaj Tripathi as Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva.

Yami Gautam’s performance has also impressed the audience. OMG 2 also stars Arun Govil, Pavan Raj Malhotra and others. OMG 2 and Gadar 2 both have an advantage as they have released during the Independence Day long weekend.

However, both the films have a tough competition from another big movie. Yes, we are talking about Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia's Jailer that released on August 10.