OMG 2 is one film that people are keen for. The first look of Akshay Kumar as Mahadev has been very convincing for the majority of the audience. The social film is also in the news because of some alleged issues with the CBFC. We know how Adipurush got immense flak from the general public for its cringey dialogues and shoddy story-telling. The CBFC was also called out for allowing the release of the Prabhas, Om Raut film. It seems CBFC has decided to do a review of OMG 2, and told makers to re-think on some aspects. Another story went viral that the movie is about a gay student who dies after being ostracized. Then, the God comes down to tell everyone that love knows no gender. This was rubbished by the makers.

Pankaj Tripathi who plays the main role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal has said that people should not believe such unverified claims. He was quoted as saying to Zoom TV, "Lekin sachchai samne aayegi jab film release hogi (people are saying all sorts of things, but the truth will be out when the film releases)." When rumours spread that OMG 2 had a LGBTQ theme people were upset saying that after Adipurush this was another 'insult' for the Hindu community. OMG 2 has Yami Gautam in the role of a lawyer.

Yesterday, the song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi was released. It is an adaptation of the original song by Hansraj Raghuwanshi. He has sung it for the film too. The number has got a fab response from people. OMG 2 will be clashing with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 at the box office. Akshay Kumar is in the need for a hit film. His past few releases like Selfiee, Samrat Prithviraj and Rakshabandhan did not do well at all. The success of OMG 2 will be a respite for him. Akshay Kumar has some biggies lined up for 2024.