OMG 2 has released on August 11. The film has been in the news for a long time now. It did not have an easy journey to the theatres. The film had to go through the cuts suggested by the CBFC. It also got an ‘A’ certification. Many changes had to be made in the film and it was also clashing with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 at the Box Office. However, the reviews for the film are quite amazing. Fans have loved the performances by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. Also Read - Jailer Vs Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office: Sunny Deol, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar films bring in total of Rs 100 crore per day to Indian film industry

The story deals with an important topic. The film talks about the need for healthy sex education at a time when knowledge is gained through various sources. Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam have touched the hearts of the audience with their performance. While the topic is quite important, many people do not talk about it comfortably. Also Read - OMG 2 box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer takes a superb jump, collects Rs 15.30 crore; netizens demand a UA certificate

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Pankaj Tripathi revealed why the topic of their film is important. He shared, “Topic important hai islye lagta hai ki sabko ye dekhna chahiye. Jaruri hai ye. Internet aa gaya hai digital hai, har bacche ke haath mein mobile aur na jane kya kya aur sare sansar ka access uske paas hai. Sabhi information, pura internet mein duniya bhari padi hai jo kehti hai pani khane se pehle piyo, baad mein piyo, kuch kehte hai bich piyo. Koi pani kaise piye ye proper education dega? Toh ek behtar nagrik banenge toh hi behtar society banegi, aur behtar society hogi toh behtar desh hoga, majbut desh hoga. Toh yahi ye kahani kehti hai ki hamare bacho ke jo samasya hai unko address hona chahiye. “ Also Read - OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam share three reasons why people should watch the film [Exclusive]

He further added that this is a film on an important topic and it is portrayed in an entertaining way. The writer has narrated this story and this topic in the most entertaining way.