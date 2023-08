Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Oh My God 2 is going to release on August 11. The film is going to clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. Just like the first instalment, OMG 2 also got mired in many controversies before its release. It revolves around the topic of sex education in school. It is a courtroom drama where Akshay Kumar's character appears to be that of Lord Shiva in human form. Given the storyline, OMG 2 received an A certification from the censor board. Pankaj Tripathi is a little disappointed with it. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's new movie in trouble; protests, calls for boycott in Gurdaspur

Pankaj Tripathi expresses disappointment over OMG 2's A certificate by censor board

As reported by DNA, during a media interaction, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about the certification and mentioned that he was surprised when OMG 2 received an A certificate. He stated that generally the team gets to know whether the film will be certified A or not while filming. He gave an example of Gangs of Wasseypur and stated that they knew that it will get an A certificate. However, the same was not the case with OMG 2. He further added, "Iss film ko A milna, surprise tha humare liye. Thoda malaal hua ki jis age-group ko yeh film dekhni chaiye, 12-18 saal ke, woh nahi dekh payenge (For me it was a surprise. I was a bit disappointed, as the target age group of 12-17 years old won't be able to see the film)." However, he did mention that he has no issue with certification or board members. Pankaj Tripathi is hopeful that a censor board will bring in a few changes and there would be rating between U/A and A.

Sadhguru supports OMG 2

Earlier, Sadhguru had tweeted about OMG 2 getting an A certificate and expressed his disappointment. Akshay Kumar has reacted to the tweet and thanked him.

'A’ Certificate in this case should include Adolescents. That’s where it matters most. Education about understanding human biology and responding to the biological needs of an individual in a dignified and responsible way is very needed to build a Nation that is Fair & Just to… https://t.co/sOVYdamXKs — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 8, 2023

Thank you so much @SadhguruJV . Hope the message reaches far and wide, in the right spirit. ? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 8, 2023

OMG 2 hits the screens on August 11 with Gadar 2. Let's see who wins the box office clash.