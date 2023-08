OMG 2 has been making headlines over the last few days because of the CBFC certification issues. The Akshay Kumar starrer movie is inching closer to its release date. And, reportedly the committee had asked the makers to revise the film with about 20 odd cuts and more. But, the good news for all Akkians is that the film has passed the CBFC test with no cuts! yes, you read that right. However, there is more to the same. The CBFC board has suggested the makers of OMG 2 make certain modifications. Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar fans write open letter to Anurag Thakur to clear certification for timely release amidst new controversy

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 passes the CBFC test

The Central Board of Film Certification has passed Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 with no cuts. It has finally received the certification after much talk about it in the media and on social media too. It has received an A certificate and is said to be about 2 hours and 36 minutes long movie. A source close to the development of the film reveals that OMG 2 has passed without cuts after much discussion, reports Pinkvilla. There are some scenes, dialogues and also some characters that have been modified by the makers after a discussion with the board members. Previously, there were reports about Akshay Kumar's character undergoing changes. It was said that his character would be changed from Lord Shiva to a Doot (a messenger).

OMG 2 trailers and promotions

Akshay Kumar starrer will not be postponed, states the report in the entertainment news portal. Well, there has been much delay as it is, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the movie for a long time. And amidst all these rumours, the source has confirmed that the trailer will be released in 2 to 3 days and that the team will begin the promotions right away up to the release.

Watch the teaser video of OMG 2 here:

As per reports, the makers of OMG 2 were waiting initially wanting to release the movie with a U/A certification but it would mean having cuts. It is said that the movie revolves around sex education and it has a bold and sensitive approach. With cuts, it would have hampered the narrative of OMG 2. And hence, they plan to go ahead with the A certification.

OMG 2 is releasing on 11th August 2023. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Akshay, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and more. The film will clash with Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Manish Wadhwa, Utkarsh Sharma and more. After the Adipurush debacle, every film with a religious context has been dealing with issues.