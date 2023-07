Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 is in the headlines. Akshay’s first-look poster in the character of Lord Shiva has created much buzz already. And the film’s teaser has also managed to grab eyeballs. But OMG 2 has also arrested the attention of the masses for a not-so-pleasant reason. Reports claim that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied certifying the Akshay Kumar-starrer. Reportedly, in order to avoid controversy upon its release, similar to Prabhas’s Adipurush debacle, OMG 2 was sent to a review committee. Now, the film's co-producer Ajit Andhare has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding OMG 2. Also Read - Manipur violence: Akshay Kumar fans laud him as he demands harsh punishment for culprits

OMG 2 producer on film controversy

Ajit Andhare has revealed that OMG 2 is a risk that he has taken, hoping the film would “work out” and find a place in the audience's hearts. “It (OMG 2) is a risk like the number of ones(risks) I have taken. Hopefully (it) will work out,” he said, as cited by Zoom Entertainment. Also Read - OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi breaks silence on release, 'controversial theme' of the Akshay Kumar film; 'truth will be out'

OMG 2 was put on hold

A source close to OMG 2 revealed that they have zero idea regarding the origin of these controversies. Recalling the time when the first OMG hit the theaters, the source said that the film too got embroiled in a controversy. This resulted in the producers putting the “second film in the franchise on hold.” Also Read - OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi: Pankaj Tripathi shines as Hansraj Raghuwanshi delivers an emotional bhajan perfect for Saawan play-list

OMG director refused to direct OMG 2

Film producers have now started to take measured steps ahead of a film’s release to avoid landing in troubled waters, shared the source. In fact, OMG’s director Umesh Shukla refused to direct OMG 2 to not get trapped in controversies. That’s when filmmaker Amrit Rai came into the picture and decided to helm OMG 2. Citing the example of Adipurush, which received severe backlash from both the masses and the critics, the source asserted that OMG 2 was “completely non-controversial” contrary to what reports suggest.

Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2 controversy

Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen in a crucial role for OMG 2, has also broken his silence regarding the film’s controversy. In an interaction with Zoom TV, the Mirzapur actor urged people to not believe anything written about OMG 2 and watch the film for themselves. OMG 2, also starring Yami Gautam, is slated to hit the big screens on August 11.