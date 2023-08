This isn't surprising at all; Akshay Kumar is facing massive backlash for the portal of Lord Shiva ka doot in OMG 2, and the netizens aren't happy with his character at all, calling it the insult of Hindi Gods. And the hatred for the superstar is so great that one of the Hindu groups has reportedly kept Rs 10 lakh prize money on slapping the actor by anyone, and this only shows how tolerant we are. A Hindu outfit in Agra has announced Rs 10 lakh in treats for anyone who slaps or spits on a Bollywood superstar for hurting the sentiments of the people by playing the messenger of Lord Shiva. Also Read - Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar film picks up momentum; advance bookings for Saturday surge [Exclusive]

On the other hand, the Rashtriya Hindu Parishad Bharat burned Akshay Kumar's effigies and the posters of the film on Thursday and said they would not back down from even demonstrating before theatres. Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has brought him unnecessary attention and drama, which will definitely affect the numbers at the box office. The film earned mere rupees 10 crore on day 1 of its release, and going by the controversy around it, we wonder if it will stay at the theatres for a longer run. Also Read - Jailer box office collection day 2 early estimates: Rajinikanth starrer sees a slight dip in numbers; Gadar 2, OMG 2 effect?

Akshay Kumar, who plays Lord Shiva's messenger, has gotten massive backlash from organisation president Govind Parashar, who has kept these rewards for slapping on the actor claimed that he has belittled Lord Shiva by having dreadlocks to boot, buys kachodis, and apparently even takes a bath in a dirty pond saree in the film, and all these things tarnish the image of the god. There are many who are slamming the film and calling it the sin by playing with the sentiments. Also Read - OMG 2 box office collection day 1 early estimates, will it close in on the difference with Gadar 2?

#OMG2Review :- Mark my words #OMG2 will remain Best movie of this year koi competition hi nahi he ? % BLOCKBUSTER ... #AkshayKumar as Mahadev Dil jeet liya sabka. @TripathiiPankaj is sachin tendulkar of acting he is too good @yamigautam is best actress she proved again. pic.twitter.com/Y88Kvfxuj5 — axay patel?? (@akki_dhoni) August 11, 2023

“निंदा तो सब तब करेंगे जब तुम जिंदा हो, मरने के बाद तो सब तारीफ ही करेंगे” - #OMG2 I can't explain how happy & proud I am to have watched this movie in theaters. One earth shaking movie. Really an unexpected ending. Sex education is necessary in our syllabus. #OMG2Review pic.twitter.com/ijInpMVGpz — иιℓαиנαиα (@_Nilanjana07_) August 11, 2023

While Akshay Kumar fans are hailing m for being this daredevil and piking up subjects that is the need of the hour and the are blown away by seeing him as Lord Shiva on the big screen.