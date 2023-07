OMG 2 song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi is out now. The number is a devotional and emotional ode dedicated to Lord Mahadev. Whenever one thinks of songs for Shiva, the one that comes instantly to our minds is Namo Namo from Kedarnath. This song is sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi. The singer who is a big devotee of Lord Shiva is known to have sung number of devotional songs in various genres. The song depicts the life of Pankaj Tripathi who plays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal a priest in a temple town. He is a bhajan singer and makes his living in a place of pilgrimage. Being extremely concerned for his young son, he prays to the Lord. Also Read - Akshay Kumar’s first heroine Shanthi Priya reveals shocking things about the actor; accuses him of ghosting

The song is beautifully shot. Pankaj Tripathi gets the nuances and emotions in a pitch perfect manner. The settings with flowers, diyas and chants evoke the sense of devotion and peace, which one gets from a yatra. Take a look at the video of Oonchi Oonchi Waadi... Also Read - OMG 2: Akshay Kumar took a pay cut? Here's how much the superstar charged to play Lord Shiva



The song is originally sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi as a single. Netizens have loved how the composition has been kept intact. Also Read - OMG 2: The scene in Akshay Kumar film's teaser that made censor board see red

ऊँची ऊँची वादी में , बस्ते है भोले शंकर ? #OonchiOonchiWaadi song is damn soulful & melodious ♥️ Yet another promising act is on the way - Can't wait to see @akshaykumar sir in #OMG2 ✅?#OMG2InTheatresAug11 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/Y76DgrdxRR — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) July 18, 2023

The child looks suffering from any disease. And Mahadev will come to cure kanti sharan son. #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/EGTLeIYKeh — AP (@akkians_planet) July 18, 2023

It could be this decade’s Sangharsh for #AkshayKumar ! He looks so good and seems in his most controlled act in years. The song is soothing ? #OonchiOonchiWaadi#OMG2 pic.twitter.com/7Dj79Mu97I — Ved Sagar - ?ℎ? ??????? ??? (@walkman_guy) July 18, 2023

#OonchiOonchiWaadi 1st song from #OMG2 is an INSTANT CHARTBUSTER ! Beautiful Composition and Singing!#OMG2 hitting the right chords ! Tough competition on 11th August with #Gadar2 ! Both are looking winners !#OMG2 is CONTENT ORIENTED whereas G2 has franchise factor ! — Kartik Agrawal (@Movie_Buff_22) July 18, 2023

We can see that fans are loving the song. The last song about Lord Shiva from Bollywood was Namo Namo from Kedarnath. Both these songs have the simplicity that makes a bhajan memorable. We are more intrigued about the plot of the movie now.