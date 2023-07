The wait is finally over as the OMG 2 teaser is out! Touted to be a social comedy-drama, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The teaser of OMG 2 was released on Tuesday morning. While Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi will appear as a firm devotee in the film. OMG 2, written and directed by Amit Rai, is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 film OMG - Oh My God. Despite being upset with Paresh Rawal’s exit from the film, fans have showered love on the teaser of OMG 2. Let’s have a look at the early Twitter reactions to the Akshay Kumar-starrer. Also Read - OMG 2: Here's why Paresh Rawal is missing from Akshay Kumar sequel

Watch OMG 2 Teaser here: Also Read - OMG vs OMG 2: Key differences between Akshay Kumar sequels that will make you restless to watch the film



Twitter Reacts

The teaser of OMG 2 has impressed the internet. Twitter is “addicted” to Akshay Kumar’s entry sequence. People have already termed OMG 2 a “blockbuster” owing to the storyline as well as filmmaking.

Trending Now

One of the users said, “Makers did a very good job attaching some clips of OMG part 1 in the OMG 2 Teaser. The teaser looks rock solid, and the entry of Akshay Kumar gives you goosebumps with that catchy BGM. And what to say about Pankaj Tripathi. Overall a very good teaser.”

Makers did a very good job to attach some clips of #OMG part 1 in the #OMG2Teaser. The teaser looks rock solid, the entry of #AkshayKumar gives you goosebumps with that catchy BGM. And what to say about Pankaj Tripathi. Overall a very good teaser. pic.twitter.com/Aykv48mpY6 — ROMEO? (@iromeostark) July 11, 2023

The sequence where Akshay Kumar emerges from the waterbody, while Pankaj Tripathi is busy worshipping lingam, a symbol that represents Lord Shiva, is being loved by the audience.

A user said, “Addicted to this Scene Yaar. Kya mass Elevation Diya hai director ne.”

Addicted to this Scene Yaar ?❤️...... Kya mass Elevation Diya hai director ne#OMG2Teaser pic.twitter.com/w7NhzlY3ju — 丂нυ͢͢͢внαηкαя ⚡ Leͥgeͣnͫd ᴳᵒᵈ (@Akshay_1God) July 11, 2023

What a brilliant teaser of #OMG2 #AkshayKumar entry as Lord Shiva is pure Goosebumps Isko real cinema kehte hai aur Isko real body not fake abs like other Actors Kya jabardast Body hai #Akshaykumar sir ki#OMG2Teaser. pic.twitter.com/dj5L2W1LMH — Alankar singh (@alankar6427) July 11, 2023

Another agreed, “Akshay Kumar's entry as Lord Shiva is pure Goosebumps. Isko real cinema kehte hai aur Isko real body not fake abs like other Actors. Kya jabardast Body hai Akshay Kumar sir ki.”“Look at the Picture: The Moving Train represents the Whole World. Meanwhile, Mahadev is in the Ganges with the Moon on top. WHAT A Blockbuster DETAILING,” a tweet read.https://twitter.com/Tirlovesha/status/1678652125264637957

A Twitterati pointed out: “That nandi after Mahadev. Just wow!! Har Har Mahadev.”



OMG 2 release date

OMG 2 will hit the big screens on August 11. It will lock horns with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 at the box office.