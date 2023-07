The OMG 2 teaser was released two days ago, on July 11, where the viewers and fans expressed their disappointment over one scene from the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer, and that is AK, who has turned Mahadev in the film, taking a rudra Abhishek from train water. The netizens are extremely unhappy with the makers for showing Lord Shiva taking Abhishek with train dirty water, which is not considered pure water. The teaser shows Akshay Kumar as Mahadev, and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing his devotee. This is a unique story of the Lord and his devotee, just like the original film OMG. Also Read - Oh My God 2 release put on hold? Akshay Kumar starrer sent for a review to avoid Adipurush like disaster?

This is Drainage Water that comes out after flowing from the toilet flushes of all the trains and Apparently you who is playing “Shiva” in the movie is taking bath here. When will you stop hurting our sentiments ?#OMG2 #OMG2Teaser @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar @yamigautam… pic.twitter.com/N86qGfQ3rO — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) July 11, 2023

So @akshaykumar is using drainage water, dirty water from the train to do the “abhishek” of Mahadev in #OMG2Teaser This Canadian deserves all the insults he gets. No wonder why #OMG2 will be his back to back 8th disaster pic.twitter.com/VDtQ8kEPuW — काली? (@SRKsVampire_) July 11, 2023

However, this time after the Adipurush debacle and blunder, the censor board has become serenely alert and has put our OMG 2 film release on hold as they are doing a review of the film to see if it is good to go or if there are a few parts that might hurt people's religious sentiments and later create unnecessary controversy.

And as the teaser is out, this one scene of Akshay Kumar taking Rudra Abhishek in the form of Lord Shiva and his position has irked the netizens, and they are demanding the scene be removed or rectified as they are reportedly finding it offensive. The people have expressed their disappointment, claiming that this is an insult to God and we shouldn't be doing this. We wonder if the makers will remove or rectify this particular scene from the film.