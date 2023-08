OMG 2 trailer is out now! The Akshay Kumar starrer movie has been grabbing headlines for various reasons including the context of the film, the CBFC certification issues and whatnot. OMG 2 also courted some controversies which kept the movie in buzz. After postponing the trailer release as a mark of respect for the late Nitin Desai after her shocking demise yesterday, the makers have dropped the OMG 2 trailer today. It was one of the most highly anticipated trailers of the upcoming new movies list.

The trailer of OMG 2 begins with Lord Shiva asking Nandi to send one of his doot to help out one of his devotees. And then we see a judge reading out the complainant and defendant's name, Kranti Sharma Mudgal played by Pankaj Tripathi. The story then takes back to his son whose video is leaked on the internet which leads to his expulsion from school. The boy is brutally judged and even his father reprimands him for his behaviour. But a tragic incident leads to Kranti Sharma Mudgal filing a case against the school. He asks for strength from Mahadev in order to fight the case and that's when Akshay Kumar enters the scene. The OMG 2 trailer also has some comic elements and it has some emotional scenes as well. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer who seems to be fighting the case of the school.

Watch the Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 trailer video here:



The Akshay Kumar starrer movie has been having certification issues. The makers were initially planning and wanting to release it with a U/A rating. However, the CBFC board demanded they make cuts for the same. But that would mean, the movie's core essence would have been lost. And hence, they opted for an 'A', that is, Adults only rating. It is Akshay Kumar's second film to get an A rating.

And with that, the makers have also been asked to modify certain things in the film by the Central Board of Film Certification. From removing the poster of the condom Ad to the visual of a rat written over a rat poison bottle to removing the frontal nudity scene. The makers have also been asked to modify the descriptions of sculptures of unnatural sex. There's also a dialogue of alcohol as an offering to God which has been asked to modify by the board. And as per reports, the makers have accepted the request for modifications.

In the latest development, after Akshay Kumar in OMG 2, no actor will reportedly be allowed to play God onscreen. It is said that a new directive has been issued by CFBC in which the filmmakers are to follow guidelines that state they cannot show human beings posing as Gods. OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam to name a few is scheduled to release on 11th August.