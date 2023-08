OMG 2 trailer is out and has been winning hearts. Akshay Kumar's role has been reversed in the trailer from Shiv to Shiv Ka Door, and fans are mighty impressed with the trailer compared to the teaser of the film. The makers seemed to have been prepared after CBFC gave cuts and asked to show Akshay not as God but as God's messenger. OMG 2 trailer is going viral and has been receiving accolades all over. And this one particular scene from the trailer exposes the sad reality of today's generation.

In the scene, you can see Akshay Kumar, aka Shiv ka doot, buying samosa, and when asked to give the money by the shopkeeper, he gives him aashirwad, but very blatantly, he tells him that he wants money and not aashirwad. The netizens are touched by this scene, and some are taking a jibe and some are expressing disappointment about how today's generation has become money-minded.

What a powerful message this small scene is giving in itself.??

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of Shiv Bhakt, where he fights for his son, who is caught masturbating himself in the school and later is expelled. Pankaj, being a father, understands the pain of his son and files a case against the school, and the opposition lawyer Yami Gautam too nails it with her presence.

Overall, this new trailer for OMG 2 is impressive, and fans are eagerly waiting for August 11 to visit the theatres.