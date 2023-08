OMG 2 is going to release in cinemas tomorrow. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles. The film faced certification issues with the CBFC board for a while before the makers agreed with the 'A', that is, 'Adults only' rating for OMG 2. The movie deals with the sensitive topic of sex education. Before the 'A' rating was agreed upon, there were talks about the board demanding cuts from the makers of the upcoming new movie. And now, Vivek Agnihotri, a member of CFBC has reacted to the same. Also Read - Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has Blockbuster written all over it; netizens call it a 'winner'

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to OMG 2 CBFC issues

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Vivek Agnihotri was asked about the certification issues related to OMG 2. Though Vivek is not a part of the reviewing committee, he expressed his feelings saying that the rating is not justified and that there shouldn't be any CBFC at all. He was asked about the changes made to the character of Akshay Kumar. Akshay was earlier playing the role of Lord Shiva which was changed to a messenger of Lord Shiva. Vivek says that it is not justified and he does not agree with it. Being a part of CBFC, Vivek Agnihotri says that he is against it and believes that the committee is being pressurized. He claims whatever is happening is because of social and religious pressure. Vivek states that everyone now knows that CBFC is a very vulnerable body that will succumb to pressure. Also Read - OMG 2: Pankaj Tripathi unhappy with Censor Board's A certificate; says, 'Thoda malaal hua ki jis age-group...'

Watch the trailer video of OMG 2 here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Vivek Agnihotri says there shouldn't be any CBFC

Vivek also disagrees with the number of cuts that were asked by the CBFC board. The board had asked the OMG 2 makers to make as many as 27 cuts. He wonders why should CBFC decide that. He further claims that CBFC shouldn't exist. He says he is against all sorts of bans and boycotts on movies and believes in free speech. So much that he feels even hate speech should be allowed. He tells India.com, "What is the intention of the filmmaker? If the intention is not bad, let it go." Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's new movie in trouble; protests, calls for boycott in Gurdaspur

Trending Now

OMG 2 is clashing with Gadar 2 tomorrow. The advance bookings for OMG 2 are quite low. It might pick up after the initial reviews and word of mouth. Let's hope both movies do fair business.