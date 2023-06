Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of OMG 2. And it is clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. Two big films, both sequels and both most anticipated. Gadar 2 is releasing on 11th August and now, Akshay Kumar shared a poster online announcing that OMG 2 will hit the silver screens on 11th August as well. It is going to be a big clash indeed. Both films and stars have a different and huge fanbase but which movie will impress fans more?

Akshay Kumar announces the release date of OMG 2

OMG 2 has been in the making for a while. Akshay Kumar starrer movie is said to be a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit OMG - Oh My God. Taking to his Instagram stories Akshay Kumar dropped a poster in which he is seen in an Aghori avatar. He has a dumru in his one hand which is raised high above his head. The poster is in blue. "11 August" reads the date on the poster which has the logo of OMG 2 at the bottom. It gives off mystic vibes. The poster is now going viral in entertainment news. Check out Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 announcement poster here:

It's gonna be OMG 2 vs Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar vs Sunny Deol

Well, the excitement is palpable since box office clash has always been going on in the industry forever. Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, and Utkarsh Sharma is a sequel to the 2001 hit movie by . It is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Now, with Akshay also booking the same date, it will be interesting how both films fare at the box office. The buzz about Gadar 2 is quite high. On the other hand, OMG 2 is not far behind but this update is surely going to boost the hype for the Akshay Kumar starrer.

Talking about OMG 2, the film is directed by Amit Rai. The film also stars Yami Gautam, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli, Pankaj Tripathi and more actors. A tentative poster featuring Akshay had been released earlier which got a lot of flak. Akshay seemed to be channeling his inner Lord Shiva and it did not go down well with a lot of people who openly criticised the same.