OMG! Aamir Khan's brother Faissal opens up on his brother's DIVORCE with Kiran Rao and reveals if he'll REMARRY

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan will make a comeback as a director with his film, Faactory. In the film, he plays the part of an edgy lover. The actor made a lot of revelations in a recent interview with ETimes. He spoke about how his brother Aamir Khan reacted to the film. He also spoke about how things are fine between them. He said he was aware of his craft and he had given his best to the project. Faissal Khan told ETimes, "Everything is okay between us. As an individual I take my own decisions. I am not a director who doesn't know what he has made. I have given my best and my producers have helped me with it."

He was also asked about how he felt to be known as Aamir Khan's brother. He said he was unbothered about it as he was aware of his own identity. He said, "When a person isn't aware of himself, that's when they get worried about such things. Kuch toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hain kehna."

Some days back, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced that they are ending their marriage. It led to the superstar being trolled mercilessly on social media. Fans also speculated that Aamir has his heart set on someone else and will perhaps remarry. Faissal Khan was asked if he had a word of advice for him. He told ETimes, "I cannot give them any advice. My marriage didn't work out, so I am no one to comment on anyone's personal life. They know what is best for them."

Talking about his personal life, he said he did not have enough money to get married or afford a girlfriend. He told ETimes, "I have not made enough money to afford a wife and I don't have any girlfriend, because having one is also an expensive affair." It seems Aamir Khan showered praise on Faissal Khan's directorial debut saying he found the movie to be a very 'engaging' one and good for a first-time director.