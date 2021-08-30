Akshay Kumar and the entire team of Bell Bottom took a very brave and bold decision when they decided to release their movie in theatres amidst the coronavirus pandemic and despite the theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra and the South (except Andhra), beside not more than a 50% occupancy in theatres elsewhere with the last show ending as early as 8 or 9 pm. And now, Bell Bottom has achieved a 'towering feat' literally and metaphorically speaking as the film is being screened in the world’s highest mobile theatre in Leh, Ladakh, which has made lead star Akshay Kumar's “heart swell with pride.” Also Read - #BLRecommends – The Family Man, Asur, Delhi Crime, Special Ops, Aarya and more: Top web series of 2020 that will leave you eagerly waiting for its new season

Taking to his official Instagram handle, posted a story along with a picture of Bell Bottom being screened at the aforementioned theatre in Leh, Ladakh, and wrote: "Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World's highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat!" Check it out below:

In our Bell Bottom review, BollywoodLife gave the Akshay Kumar starrer 4 stars and wrote: "Bell Bottom a seamless amalgamation of Ranjit M. Tewari's razor-ship direction, Chandan Arora's crisp editing, a pulsating background score, meticulous research, a no-nonsense screenplay, a handful of brilliant twists, and above all, Akshay Kumar's career-best acts, well supported by and . Also, just when you think what's and doing in the film, they prove to be involved in the two biggest surprises, especially the latter. Other subtle touches like Akshay Kumar inspiringly playing down his macho image and dialogues that'll genuinely eke out claps and whistles even from the classiest viewers (unless you're too much of a prude) also stand out."

Bell Bottom is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment.