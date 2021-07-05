OMG! Did you know Akshay Kumar was REJECTED from an Aamir Khan film for being 'crappy' in the audition?

The mere mention of a classic Bollywood movie from the days of yore evokes a deluge of memories from iconic scenes to evergreen chartbusters to nail-biting climaxes. Of course, none of these memories are complete without the image of the actors who brought them to life on screen. However, have you wondered how different some of them may have turned out if any other actor were cast in these memorable films and would they have left the same indelible mark? Now, there’s no dearth of ‘what if’ casting stories when it comes to Bollywood classics, with names of actors being considered for a part always cropping up now and then only for the role to have gone to the eventual choice. One such story that not many know of is that of Akshay Kumar who had tried landing the part of the main nemesis in one of Aamir Khan’s best movies. We’re referring to Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and imagine how different the Mansoor Khan film would’ve turned out had Akki bagged the role. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Aditya Narayan shares Indian Idol 12's grand finale plans, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's honeymoon and more

Back in the early 90s, when the auditions for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, which had released in 1992, were underway, Akshay Kumar, too, had tried his luck, auditioning for the role of Shekhar Malhotra, which eventually went to Deepak Tijori. The revelation came the Khiladi himself during an erstwhile interview with Mid Day, where he had disclosed that after landing for the audition and giving his screen test for Shekhar's character, the makers didn't like it all, going on the state in no uncertain terms that "he was crap". Wow, Akshay Kumar has definitely come a very, very long way since then.

Besides Aamir Khan and Deepak Tijori, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar also stars Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Deven Bhojani and Asrani. The movie won the Best Film award at the 38th Filmfare awards and is, today, considered a cult classic and one of Aamir's best ever, despite a below average response at the box office back then, with only the Bombay circuit registering mildly decent collections.