OMG! Has Katrina Kaif just revealed she's dating Vicky Kaushal with this secret, passionate hug – view pic

Katrina Kaif has just shared a picture on her Insta Story, where she can be seen hugging someone while she appears in a dreamy mood. And rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal as hehas shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle, wearing. a similar t-shirt as said individual in Katrina's pic, colour, fabric et al.