OMG! Has Katrina Kaif just revealed she's dating Vicky Kaushal with this secret, passionate hug – view pic

This is bound to be the biggest bit of Bollywood dating story that has hit the internet today, and is bound to trend for days to come, considering the sensationalism it holds, the signals it emits and the pedigree of the stars involved. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, let's unveil the suspense: Basically, Katrina Kaif has just shared a picture on her Insta Story, where she can be seen hugging someone while she appears in a dreamy mood, and the pic itself is littered for blue butterflies for some reason. Check it out below: Also Read - Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor finally REACTS to Sonam Kapoor's shocking remarks about Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan

Now, while you decrypt the significance of the blue butterflies in the pic, let us reveal the main focal point of her picture. There's a high probability that the person she's hugging in the pic is rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal, and the reason we've deduced this is because the latter has shared a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle, wearing... wait for it... a similar t-shirt as said individual in Katrina's pic, colour, fabric et al. Take a look at his photo here... Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kareena Kapoor brutally trolled, Yami Gautam's new mehndi video, Katrina Kaif livid with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

What has raise our curiosity further is the possibility that both and Vicky Kaushal have opted for his cryptic method to finally announce to the world that they're dating after months of speculation and tabloud rumours, where the two have been linked in nine ways to Sunday, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor revealing the same. Is the cat finally out of the bag? Well, we think so. What do you feel? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .