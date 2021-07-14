OMG! Here's whom Kareena Kapoor Khan had described as her first 'soulmate' and it wasn't Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always made news whether it is for her personal or professional life. The actress has always been a candid person. This outspoken nature has earned Bebo millions of fans. Talking about her personal life, we know that she was in a steady relationship with Shahid Kapoor before she began dating Saif Ali Khan. Prior to that, she was in a relationship with Vicky Nihalani. He is the son of veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani. She, was apparently in a relationship with him when she entered Bollywood. In an interview with Rediff.com, she had spoken about how he was her first love and they were together at that time. Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor Khan recounted mom Babita's struggle as a single parent: We didn't have enough money for a driver

Kareena Kapoor Khan had told Rediff.com, "Vicky Nihalani and I are kind of soul mates. He has always stood by me. He is my first love. I fell in love with him when I was 13. There is nothing worked out for the future. It is too early. We are still working at our careers. But yes, we are together as of now." Well, the actress was surely bold and bindass for her age. Kareena Kapoor Khan later broke up with him, and reportedly said that she would be in love with the movies for the next 10 years of her life. That did not exactly turn out that way but the lady finally found her Mr. Perfect in Saif Ali Khan. Also Read - After Taimur, people are now trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for naming their second son Jeh

Vicky Nihalani got married to an Italian woman, Justine Rumeau. Sadly, she passed away at the age of 43 due to some terminal illness. Kareena Kapoor Khan got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. They had met on the sets of Tashan and sparks flew between the two. Kareena Kapoor Khan was recovering from a rather bad and widely documented breakup with Shahid Kapoor. But as they say, all's well that ends well. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan name their second son Jeh, confirms Randhir Kapoor