OMG! Kajal Aggarwal gets the highest pay cheque of her career for Uma? Here's how much she received

Earlier this month, we saw announcing her next Hindi project titled Uma, where she will play the central character. Touted to be a slice-of-life woman centric venture, the film will be directed by popular ad-filmmaker Tathagatha Singha and produced by by Mantaraj Paliwal and Avishek Ghosh from Miraj Group. While the film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year, there are reports that the actress has got the remuneration of Rs 2 crore for this project, which is her highest pay cheque till date. Reportedly, the film will be entirely shot in Kolkata.

Looking forward to commencing Uma’s journey ? https://t.co/vIITA6iXSC — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 4, 2021

Talking about the film, she recently told Indulge Express, "It's a Mary Poppins kind of film, where fantasy meets reality and I play the title role of Uma and I am currently preparing for it. I keep having a lot of Zoom discussions with my director to understand how he envisages the character. Uma is basically a ray of sunshine and helps people deal with their problems through folktales. That's what my character is in a nutshell. There are several layers and dimensions to Uma but I won't be able to divulge much right now."

Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Acharya, which features in a lead role followed by 's Indian 2. Apart from these two ventures, Kajal has also bagged Nagarjuna Akkineni's next, which will be directed by . The untitled actioner will be produced by Narayan Das Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments Pvt Ltd banners. This project is also special for Kajal as she will be collaborating with Nagarjuna Akkineni for the first time, who was her childhood crush.