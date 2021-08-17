OMG! Nargis Fakhri is almost unrecognisable in her new blonde hairdo — watch video

Nargis Fakhri has been away from the limelight for a while now. She is now in Italy with her beau, Justin Santos. The couple had been exploring Italy for many days now. She is now back in California. The Rockstar actress has shared a video where we can see her enjoying a ride on a swing. However, she looks so different from what we had seen her before. We guess it is because of the blonde hairdo. It is a colour that can give a transformation to anyone. Nargis Fakhri seems to be at peace and contented with her life in the US. Also Read - BTS: From Vijay Deverakonda to AR Rahman to Ayushmann Khurrana – 10 Indian celebs who are fans of the K-pop band

She captioned it, "Someone asked me a simple question the other day. Does it make your quality of life better? That is all you need to ask yourself. Smile... life is short, be with people who understand you or at least try to. Be with people who inspire you, be with people doing more in life, be with people who have ideas and are creative. Be with people who communicate with compassion. The list is long , I'll stop here." Nargis Fakhri spent almost a month in Italy with Justin Santos. From exploring the gorgeous Amalfi Coast to visiting the gorgeous Colosseum, it was an experience for her.

She revealed why she has not been taking too many pics. Nargis Fakhri said she wants to be off the phone and just capture life's moments in her memories.