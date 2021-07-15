OMG! Paresh Rawal REVEALS the reason why he didn't launch son Aditya Rawal in Bollywood

We often come across many Bollywood stars providing a launchpad for their kids to help them make a stunning debut in the industry. However, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has stayed away from launching his son Aditya Rawal and the reason will shock you. Also Read - Paresh Rawal's son Aditya is not the only one to make his Bollywood debut with Bamfaad! Find out who else is...

"I did not launch him as my son because I don’t have that kind of money. To launch my son, you require a big machinery," Paresh Rawal told The Indian Express adding that he is proud that "his work is fetching him work without any recommendations." Also Read - 'We had some amazing fun as a team and the result seems to be great,' says producer of Aditya Rawal's debut film Pradeep Kumar

Aditya made his debut with Bamfaad. Though it wasn't a grand one, but it was enough to fetch him work based on it. "Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in Bamfaad. And now, he is working with . I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching him work. He doesn’t need his father’s recommendation,” Paresh added.

On the other hand, Paresh recently took to social media on Monday to announce that he would be starring in a Gujarati film after 40 years. The film, titled Dear Father, is based on his successful play of the same name.

"So so excited ! Will be doing a Gujarati film almost after 40 yrs ! It's based on my play 'Dear Father' which was a runaway success! Joining me on this endeavour is Ratan Jain ji ( Venus Films ). Need your love and blessings. Name of the movie is Dear Father," Rawal tweeted.

Commenting on his tweet, fans expressed happiness saying it would be exciting to see him in a Gujarati film. Fans who have watched his play shared their experience.

Meanwhile, Rawal is awaiting the release of his upcoming Bollywood film Hungama 2. The comedy film directed by , also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and . The film will be released digitally on July 23.