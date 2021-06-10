OMG! THIS childhood picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is breaking the internet

, daughter of superstar , has always stunned her fans with her stylish looks. The 20-year-old is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her stunning pictures that often leave her fans jaw-dropped. And this time around, Suhana has taken the internet by storm after a childhood picture of hers started doing the rounds of social media. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is tripping on Justin Bieber's Peaches with bestie and we are loving it – watch video

In the picture shared by one of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram fan page, Suhana is seen accompanied by her superstar father and mother at Ra.One's London premiere. She is seen dressed in a white frock and a jacket. She is seen holding papa SRK's hand as she looks nervous and baffled seeing all the people gathered around her.

Last year, Suhana had caught attention of the social media users when she had opened up about being bullied for her dark skin tone. She revealed how she was told she is ugly because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old. She said she has not got her skin lightened, adding that she would never do it.

Later, Suhana made the right kind of noise after she pointed out that there is no Disney princess hailing from India yet. Sharing an angry image of the popular Disney princess Jasmine from Aladdin, Suhana wrote, "@disney make an Indian princess." For the uninitiated, Disney princesses are known for their beauty and powerful personality.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family. She had recently posted a video clip on Instagram Story where she was seen having a fun time with her little brother AbRam in the pool. As the two smile at the camera, she asked him to kiss her. AbRam gave her a peck on the cheek. She shared the video to wish AbRam on his 8th birthday.