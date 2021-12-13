Now, this is bad news! under the Omicron threat, Bollywood actress and her bestie have been tested COVID 19 positive. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 4 pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Kakkar and others that will make you scream your head off laughing

As per reports doing the rounds, Bebo and Amrita have been tested positive and it is yet to be confirmed whether they are affected with the new COVID variant Omicron or not? However, this is indeed the bad news. After fighting this virus for almost two years once again COVID 19 scare is back and we all should once again take this deadly virus seriously and take all the precautionary measures to be safe and secure.

However, there is no official statement released by the actresses of them getting diagnosed with the deadly virus. As per reports in ANI, BMC said. " Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated Covid norms and attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test."

Kareena Kapoor Kahn became a mother for the second time in the time of pandemic and she had a piece of advice to all the women out there who conceived in the pandemic, " I think every expecting mother should try and keep their thoughts clean and stay away from negativity. Please eat what your hearts want, but also don't overindulge. Keep your food and fitness regime, and build your immunities as much as possible with the necessary foods. Do intake adequate amount of milk, ghee, curd along with fresh home-cooked food, as this is something that I'm personally following. We are in difficult times right now, so please do take all the necessary precautions. But do try to go on with your lives as carefully and normally as possible. I think the more normal you try to be with your lives, the more normal you will feel and the happier and positive you'll be."