Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani make their relationship OFFICIAL on the MayDay actress' birthday

And we have one more couple from the entertainment industry in the form actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. The gorgeous actress, who is celebrating her birthday, received a love-filled post from Jackky on Instagram, where he shared a cute pic with Rakul and wrote, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my ❤️ ???????? @rakulpreet. Also Read - OMG! Bell Bottom accomplishes this 'TOWERING FEAT' in its theatrical release making Akshay Kumar's 'heart swell with pride' –view pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet replied with an equally cute and romantic gesture as she too shared the same pic and wrote, "Thankyouuuu my ❤️ ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! ❤️❤️❤️ here is to making more memories together ❤️❤️ @jackkybhagnani." Also Read - BREAKING: Akshay Kumar unveils the leading lady for his next; will begin shooting a day after Bell Bottom releases

So we call it a WRAP!!! #Production41

Thank you for this unforgettable and incredible experience. Thank you for being an amazing group of beautiful and talented human beings to work with.@akshaykumar @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani pic.twitter.com/0YHbTOtd3u — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 9, 2021

Interestingly, the actress yesterday wrapped up an untitled film in London, which is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and stars Akshay Kumar in a lead role. The team had shared the wrap pic in which we saw Akshay and Rakul - producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, as well as director Ranjit Tiwari, Sargun Mehta, and the entire team in the group photo. Also Read - Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: 12 times Bollywood stars were caught making ridiculous comments – view pics