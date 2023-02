Last week producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri announced that he is making a mini-series titled On Nation. And for the same, he will bring in six National award-winning directors. Priyadarshan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, John Mathew Mathan, Manju Borah, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, and Vivek Agnihotri have been roped in for this ambitious project. Days after the announcement, Vivek Agnihotri and Priyadarsh started their respective work and we learn that they have approached and Mohanlal to headline the project. Also Read - Pathaan: Deepika Padukone becomes box office queen; beats Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt as Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 675 crore

One Nation will be a six-episodic mini-series reflecting stories on India's unsung heroes. Each episode will be directed by different filmmakers and looks like will team up with Kangana Ranaut while Priyadarshan has approached Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Priyadarshan and Mohanlal have together delivered almost 25 movies to Indian cinema. The superstar is a go-to actor for the ace Malayali director.

According to a source, is impressed with the narration given by but the two are yet to finalize details. On the other hand, The Kashmir Files director contacted for his part. It is reported that the two were keen to collaborate on a movie someday and this series given the subject line seems to be a perfect opportunity to team up professionally. The source also informed that the series will "study events of the past 100 years, from 1925 to the present day, unearthing stories of little-known local heroes who made huge contributions to the country."

The 83 producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri spoke of how he brought directors on boards. It took a lot of convincing to pitch John Mathew Mathan the fame of (1999). He also approached Assamese director Manju Borah with aim of the project reaching a pan-India audience. The makers are planning to go on the floor by the second or third quarter of 2023. One nation will release digitally primarily in Hindi which will be dubbed into various languages.