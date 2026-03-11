One Piece Season 2 X review: Fans PRAISE all 8 episodes, say 'Live action just got better'

One Piece Season 2 debuted on Netflix for Indian users on March 10 at 12:31 p.m. The OTT platform broadcast all eight episodes at once, allowing viewers to watch the full plot in one sitting if they so desired, as opposed to typical streaming programs' weekly release schedule.

One Piece Season 2 X review: One Piece's second season has officially debuted on Netflix worldwide, and viewers are obsessed with the show. Even before the weekend, fans appear to be binge-watching the live-action version of the well-known anime series, which was released with all eight episodes. See what people on X (previously Twitter) have to say about the recently released series sequel if you haven't already.

One Piece Season 2 X review

Reviews of One Piece Season 2 have been posted on X by social media users. One user wrote, "Seriously season 2 of the one piece live action is so good ,the crew who worked on this did a good job ,seriously the crew who worked on this made it much better than how the anime was for it ,i would recommend it if your a manga fan ,might be some changes but i liked it."

Another user penned, "I loved the One Piece Season 2 on Netflix!! Just finished watching all 8 episodes. Finally, I want more!!! Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh."

A third user quipped, "Watching one piece live action season 2 and smoker has no right being so hot and so cool om*g."

A fourth user penned, "One Piece season 2 is insane. The set up to hype for Elbaph arc in the anime is insane, and then mentioning Nika? #OnePieceLiveAction."

When and where to watch One Piece Season 2?

About One Piece Season 2

One Piece Season 2's eight episodes follow the group as they embark on new adventures. The Beginning of the End, Good Whale Hunting, Whisky Business, Big Trouble in Little Garden, Nami Deerest, Reindeer Shames, Wax On, Wax Off, and Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom are the episode titles.

Season 2 also brings numerous new characters into the tale. Charithra Chandran stars as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Mr 0, and David Dastmalchian as Mr 3. Mikaela Hoover plays Tony Tony Chopper, a long-time series fan favorite. Chopper also appears in the Drum Island storyline, which serves as the season's finale.

