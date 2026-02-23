'Oops, now you have Ash...': Salman Khan once stabbed cigarette on Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia's hand? It is linked to Aishwarya Rai?

Sabeer Bhatia, the founder of Hotmail, openly complimented Aishwarya Rai and revealed his desire to marry her in a previous interview.

One of the most talked-about issues in Bollywood is the romance between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2000s and their final split. On the set of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love. However, their turbulent romance ended in 2002, with Aishwarya Rai subsequently blaming the breakup on emotional turmoil and claiming abuse. Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia was previously at the centre of some commotion due to Salman Khan's alleged excessive possessiveness with Aishwarya Rai.

Sabeer Bhatia wanted to marry Aishwarya Rai?

Sabeer Bhatia, the founder of Hotmail, openly complimented Aishwarya Rai and revealed his desire to marry her in a previous interview. According to The Times of India, Salman Khan addressed Sameer Bhatia about this issue during a party in 2001. Salman Khan allegedly welcomed him and asked, "So you're the guy who wants to marry Ash?"

Sameer Bhatia, who was joined by Simi Garewal, reportedly attempted to laugh it off, but Salman Khan said, "She's a very nice girl."

Salman Khan stabbed cigarette on...

This particular event took an even more surprising turn when Salman Khan approached the Hotmail founder when he was posing with a female guest and "accidentally" stubbed his cigarette on Sabeer Bhatia's hand.

As the businessman brushed off his burn, Salman Khan allegedly muttered, "Oops. Finally, you have 'ash' on your hands. The purported occurrence surprised everyone at the party, and now, 25 years later, it's just hearsay.

Who is Sabeer Bhatia?

Tech pioneer Sabeer Bhatia and his colleague Jack Smith founded Hotmail, the first web-based email service, in 1996. In the end, Microsoft paid USD 400 million (about Rs 3,519 crore now) to purchase Hotmail. Later, Sabeer Bhatia started JaxtrSMS, Arzoo Inc., and most recently, ShowReel, however none of these companies were able to match Hotmail's success.

