It is not a rare thing for Bollywood stars to bump into each other, be it at public events or while travelling to different destinations. But things can become quite awkward if celebs fail to recognise each other despite being a part of the same industry. And a similar incident took place recently where veteran actor couldn't recognise when they were introduced by his daughter Simone Arora on a flight to Dubai.

Realising his mistake, Sanjay Khan took to Twitter to apologise to Preity like a gentleman. "Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise that I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of your films with your beautiful face. @realpreityzinta," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins and named them Jai and Gia. The actress, made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy.

Alongside the image on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She added, "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being a part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia."

Preity currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, whom she tied the knot in February 29, 2016.