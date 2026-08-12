Operation Safed Sagar cast brings patriotism and laughter to The Great Indian Kapil Show

Shot at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi, the special episode brings together the stars of Operation Safed Sagar and the IAF Veterans and families who inspired the story for an unforgettable evening of laughter, music and tribute

By: BollywoodLife | Published: August 12, 2026 9:07 PM IST





Operation Safed Sagar cast brings patriotism and laughter to The Great Indian Kapil Show

As India gears up to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on 15 August the cast of Operation Safed Sagar will come together for the very first Independence Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, honouring the courage, sacrifice and spirit of India’s Air Warriors. Making the evening even more memorable, the special episode was filmed at the Indian Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi, in the presence of the real-life heroes whose legacy continues to inspire generations. Gracing the occasion as distinguished guests were Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, former Chief of the Air Staff.

In an evening filled with warmth, laughter and heartfelt moments, Kapil Sharma brought together the worlds of reel and real, interacting with both the cast of Operation Safed Sagar, Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi and the distinguished officers of the Indian Air Force.

As India celebrates its Independence Day, this special episode serves as a heartfelt salute to the real Golden Arrows of Operation Safed Sagar, while offering audiences an entertaining and deeply moving evening that celebrates courage, camaraderie and the enduring spirit of service.

Operation Safed Sagar entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 following its premiere on August 7 and is currently trending across 11 countries, earning widespread acclaim and captivating audiences around the world. The series has resonated strongly with audiences for its gripping, authentic portrayal of one of India’s most defining military operations, bringing to life the courage, sacrifice and human stories behind the mission

Don't miss the very first Independence Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring the cast of Operation Safed Sagar, streaming exclusively on Netflix, only on 15 August 2026!

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