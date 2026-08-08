Operation Safed Sagar Ending Explained: What happens to the Golden Arrows Squadron in the finale?

Read ahead to see the Operation Safed Sagar ending explained here to know how this war drama ends. Discover what happens with the Golden Arrows Squadron in the final episode of this show below.

Operation Safed Sagar Ending Explained: What happens to the Golden Arrows Squadron in the finale?

Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar has brought the untold story of the Indian Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron to screen, chronicling their daring missions during the 1999 Kargil War. Starring Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Dia Mirza, Abhay Verma and Mihir Ahuja, the six-episode series builds towards an intense finale that brings the biggest aerial missions, the fight for key peaks and Pakistan's political unravelling to a close. If you've just finished watching and are wondering how it all wraps up for Tony, Dhali and the rest of the squadron, here's a complete breakdown of the Operation Safed Sagar ending. For people who have not watched teh show, this article contains spoilers.

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Operation Safed Sagar Episode 6: What happens with Tony and Dhali?

The finale, titled Line of Control, opens with Tony informing his seniors about the crisis at Point 4065. This was where Indian Army officers were ambushed despite most IAF bombs hitting their targets because enemy soldiers kept hiding in bunkers whenever the jets approached.

On day 45 of the war, Tony receives clearance for a risky low-altitude night bombing mission. With this mission, they succeed in helping India recapture Point 4065. He also praises Dhali for becoming the youngest IAF pilot to carry out a night bombing mission during a war. The successful strikes continue to swing the war in India's favour, though Tiger Hill and Point 4875 remain under Pakistani control.

How does India defeat Pakistan in the climax?

In the climax of Operation Safed Sagar, Pakistan installs radars to track night missions, but the Golden Arrows prepare well. They come up with a new strategy inspired by Ahuja's earlier transport jet tactic. Tony leads the mission, and despite the heavy cloud cover, the squad can successfully confuse the enemy for another strike.

The biggest mission follows soon after, as the IAF deploys Mirages armed with laser-guided bombs to target Tiger Hill. Their operation succeeds, giving India back the strategic peak along with control of Drass. This marks the turning point of the war. With his appeal to the US President rejected, Nawaz Sharif is forced to announce Pakistan's unilateral withdrawal from Kargil.

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What happens to the Golden Arrows in the final scene?

For the series finale, we get to see how Musharraf imposes martial law in Pakistan after learning Sharif plans to court-martial him. This sparks public anger. While the Pakistani Army refuses to accept the bodies of its dead soldiers, the Indian Army performs their last rites with dignity.

Back in India, we see Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee praise the armed forces. The Golden Arrows are finally reunited with their families as well. The finale ends on an emotional note as Dhali defends his mentor Ahuja against a journalist's questions. Next, we see the timeline months later with Tony visiting Ahuja's widow, Madhavi, to apologise. She forgives Tony, and he can let go of the guilt.

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