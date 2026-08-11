Operation Safed Sagar: Meet real heroes who inspired Netflix’s much-appreciated series

From treasured memories and flying patches to first-hand interactions with Indian Air Force veterans, here's how the cast stepped into the shoes of the men who changed history

By: BollywoodLife | Published: August 11, 2026 2:01 PM IST





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Behind every remarkable performance lies a story. For the cast of Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar, that story began long before the cameras rolled.

Inspired by the untold story behind the Indian Air Force's role during the Kargil War and the world's highest aerial operation, Operation Safed Sagar goes beyond recreating history to honour the people who lived it. Bringing to life the story of the Golden Arrows Squadron and some of the Indian Air Force's youngest fighter pilots, the cast underwent months of preparation, immersing themselves in the lives of the air warriors they portray, interacting with veterans and their families, and drawing on the support and guidance of the Indian Air Force to bring authenticity, emotional depth and scale to one of India's most defining military stories.

For some, it was a flying patch that became a source of strength. For others, it was stepping into a real fighter aircraft or simply wearing the uniform for the first time. Together, these moments blurred the line between reel and real, creating performances rooted in authenticity and deep respect.

For Siddharth, portraying Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja became a deeply personal journey, "As far as I was concerned, I was paying tribute to Ajay Ahuja. I recreated him through all the research that was given to us, but beyond that we didn't have any videos or audio recordings of him."

One conversation with Mrs Alka Ahuja, wife of the late Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, would stay with him forever, "She told me, 'I don't have any video or audio memories of Ajay, but whatever you create, from today that will become my memories of Ajay.' That sentence has stayed with me ever since."

Siddharth also revealed that before filming began, he asked if he could have something that belonged to Ahuja to carry with him throughout the shoot, "I wanted something of Ahuja sir's to be part of my journey. I asked for his shoelaces, but instead Alka Ma'am sent me his flying patches known as Wings. Pilots consider them an extension of themselves throughout this experience, he has been with us.

"Playing Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa also meant stepping into history. Jimmy Shergill recalled the experience of filming inside actual MiG aircraft at the Naal Air Base in Rajasthan, "We spent almost a month shooting at the airbase in Naal. Since the MiGs are now being phased out, I think we were incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to shoot inside those aircraft."

For Abhay Verma, who plays Flying Officer R.S. Dhaliwal, reality struck the moment he slipped into the uniform "The first time I wore the G-suit during our look test, my eyes actually started watering. It happens very rarely. It felt like an incredible privilege to wear that uniform."

Playing Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sangwan gave Taaruk Raina a completely new perspective on heroism. "These pilots are not like you and me. When you meet real heroes, you understand where you stand and where they stand. Nothing can match that experience."

Stepping inside a fighter jet quickly humbled Mihir Ahuja "When we were shooting at the Air Force station in Naal, oh my god, it was a surreal experience. I'm getting goosebumps just talking about that. Seeing the real MiGs, sitting in the real MiGs was something. I mean, I would really cherish this. This shooting experience, throughout my life, I would say.”

For Arnav Bhasin, conversations with real Air Force pilots transformed his understanding of flying "Every pilot told me the same thing, you have to become one with your machine before you can ever think about going to war."

Those interactions also changed his perception of the officers he was portraying. "When you finally meet them, you realise they're people with an extraordinary passion for flying."

From stepping into authentic fighter aircraft to carrying the memories entrusted to them by the families of real heroes, the journey of bringing Operation Safed Sagar to life went far beyond performance. The series is a heartfelt tribute to the men and women whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering sense of duty shaped history.

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