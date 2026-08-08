Operation Safed Sagar: Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble recall the summer India fought on two fronts

Discover what Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble have to say about The Golden Arrows of Operation Safed Sagar here. Read ahead to know how the country was fighting on field and the skies during the Kargil War here.

Operation Safed Sagar: Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble recall the summer India fought on two fronts

The summer of 1999 was unlike any other. While Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Team India were carrying the nation's hopes at the Cricket World Cup in England, capturing the attention of millions of Indians, another team back home was answering a very different call, one that has never been told on this scale before. High above the mountains of Kargil, some of India's youngest fighter pilots were flying into impossible conditions as part of Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force's historic aerial operation during the Kargil War.

One story unfolded before packed stadiums and television screens. The other unfolded in the skies, far from the spotlight. More than two decades later, that extraordinary chapter is finally coming to screen. This Netflix show is inspired by an untold, remarkable chapter of the Indian Air Force's role during the Kargil War. You will get to see the story of the Golden Arrows Squadron, the young air warriors who took to the skies during the Kargil War. Their squadron became a part of India's history as the world's highest air operation. Let’s dive in to know what Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble have to say about this new series and what was happening during the Kargil War below.

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Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble about The Golden Arrows of Operation Safed Sagar

Reflecting on the summer of 1999 in a special video, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble took a trip down memory lane about representing India at the Cricket World Cup while the Kargil War was unfolding back home. Talking about paying tribute to the Men in Blue of the skies, Sourav Ganguly said, "The summer of 1999 is something every Indian remembers. While we were representing the country on the cricket field, our real heroes, the Indian Air Force officers, were representing India in the skies, under unimaginable circumstances. Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar brings this to the forefront in a powerful way, shining a light on an untold chapter of the Kargil War, one that every Indian should know and take pride in."

Anil Kumble also spoke about the series and how it brings an untold story to light: "We all remember the emotions of representing India during the 1999 World Cup, but Operation Safed Sagar reminds us that there were young air warriors who carried out an impossible mission, fearlessly answering the call of duty when it mattered most. It's a story that deserves to be told, and the scale and authenticity with which Netflix has brought it to life makes it essential viewing for every Indian."

While the cricket team united the country on the field, Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar honours another team whose story has remained largely untold. Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films, the series stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

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