Operation Safed Sagar trailer out: Netflix brings Indian Air Force's historic Kargil mission to life in goosebumps-inducing war drama

Operation Safed Sagar Trailer: Netflix unveils its Kargil War drama starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill. Inspired by the Indian Air Force's historic 1999 mission, the series premieres on August 7.

Operation Safed Sagar trailer

Operation Safed Sagar trailer: Netflix has just dropped the trailer for Operation Safed Sagar, an upcoming military drama that’s inspired by the IAF’s bold and daring role during the 1999 Kargil War. It is based on the incredible story of the Golden Arrows Squadron. With the Kargil conflict as the backdrop, the show brings viewers back to that summer of 1999 when Pakistani forces had taken over important positions in those harsh, rugged mountains around Kargil. As the Indian Army fought a tough battle on the ground, the Indian Air Force launched Operation Safed Sagar- a high-risk aerial mission that would go down in history as the world’s highest air operation.

Operation Safed Sagar story plot

The series follows the brave pilots and officers who took on what seemed like an impossible mission, risking their lives to protect the nation. Directed by Oni Sen and created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, Operation Safed Sagar is produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP, along with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films.

Operation Safed Sagar cast

The ensemble cast features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

Jimmy Shergill plays Wing Commander B.S. Dhanoa, fondly known as Tony, while Siddharth steps into the role of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, one of the most respected heroes of the Kargil War. The squadron also includes young officers portrayed by Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina and Arnav Bhasin.

Series promises thrilling aerial combat

While the series promises thrilling aerial combat and high-stakes military action, it also shines a light on the emotional side of war. It looks at the sacrifices that were made not only by the officers, but also by their families and the Air Force wives, those women who stayed steady during all the uncertainty and loss.

To keep it feeling real, the makers spent years digging into the operation, talking with Indian Air Force veterans as well as families tied to the mission. They also shot the series at active Air Force bases, used real aircraft, real military infrastructure and high-altitude locations, so the events could be recreated as correctly as possible.

What did Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B.S. Dhanoa say?

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B.S. Dhanoa, who also served as a consultant on the series, said the story deserved to be told and hoped it would inspire more young Indians to consider a career in the Indian Air Force.

Blending action, patriotism and powerful human emotions, Operation Safed Sagar promises to tell one of the most remarkable yet lesser-known stories from the Kargil War when it begins streaming on Netflix from August 7.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

