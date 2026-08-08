Operation Safed Sagar X Review: Netizens call this series ‘A powerful tribute’

Explore the Operation Safed Sagar X reviews here to know what people are saying about this show. Read ahead to know what netizens liked best about this Netflix series.

Operation Safed Sagar X Review Netizens call this series ‘A powerful tribute’

Operation Safed Sagar X Review: The new series that everyone is hooked to right now is Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar. It is a gripping war drama chronicling the Indian Air Force’s high-altitude strikes during the 1999 Kargil War. The show was released on Netflix on August 7, 2026.

The show stars Siddharth, Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Mihir Ahuja, Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, amongst others. Let’s dive in to see how netizens liked this show with these Operation Safed Sagar X reviews.

Operation Safed Sagar X Reviews

People had been looking forward to watching this show ever since it was announced. Check out the Operation Safed Sagar X reviews here to see what netizens loved about this Netflix series.

One user praised the series, saying, “Some stories entertain you. Some stories stay with you. And some remind you what courage truly means. #OperationSafedSagar is one of those stories. Powerful storytelling. Brilliant acting. Raw emotion. Goosebumps. But beyond all of that, a story of courage, duty, sacrifice and an unbreakable spirit that deserves to be remembered.”

Another user said, “Some stories deserve more than applause, they deserve remembrance. #OperationSafedSagar is a powerful tribute to the courage of the Indian Air Force, the sacrifices they made, and the families who carried that weight in silence. Thank you for telling this story.”

One user talked about the original incident that inspired this show, saying, “#OperationSafedSagar is a brilliant watch. It shows the immense challenges that the Indian Airforce had to overcome in Kargil at 18000 feet to have a successful operation. It shows courage, grit & intelligence of the Indian Airforce, which is rarely shown in movies/web series.”

Another user gave their honest review of the series, pointing out how the authenticity of this series stayed with people. They said, “#OperationSafedSagar shows how war stories should be told: authentic, restrained, human. No chest-thumping forced romance or song-driven melodrama. After this, Border-style jingoism feels embarrassingly dated. This deserves to be the Dhurandhar of Indian web series.”

Overall, the Netflix show Operation Safed Sagar has won hearts. The audience loved seeing this untold story from the Kargil War. This series portrayed the efforts and hard work of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in this high-altitude aerial campaign perfectly.

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