Oppenheimer is currently a hot topic of debate in India. The Christopher Nolan movie stars Cillian Murphy in the lead. Oppenheimer released on Friday alongside Barbie. However, the former has sparked controversy in India over the Bhagavad Gita verse that was used during an intimate scene between Cillian and Florence Pugh. A lot of politicians and Indians have reacted to the use of verse during such a scene. And now, Nitish Bharadwaj, who is known for playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat has decoded the scene and use of Bhagavad Gita verse in that setting.

Nitish Bharadwaj on the use of Bhagavad Gita verse during an intimate scene in Oppenheimer

Nitish Bharadwaj, who has played Lord Krishna shared what the Bhagavad Gita verse is actually meant for. The actor reveals that it teaches a sense of duty on the battlefield, he tells an entertainment news portal. He says that metaphorically life is all about struggles and mainly emotional ones that happen on the battlefield. Nitish Bharadwaj says that the shloka 11.32 in Bhagavad Gita is all about Arjun being asked to do his duty as a warrior which is to fight evil. Bharadwaj explains that Krishna's verse should be understood properly, further explaining that Krishna tells Arjun that he is time which will eventually kill everything. And hence, everyone will die even if Arjun didn't kill them. So, he must do his duty.

Nitish Bharadwaj talks about Oppenheimer's POV and Bhagavad Gita reference

The veteran actor shares that Oppenheimer was in doubt because the atom bomb that he created was used to kill a majority of Japan's population. He was questioning whether he performed his duty correctly. Nitish further adds to it saying that the interview saw Oppenheimer in tears which meant that he regretted his invention which had catastrophic results. Oppenheimer, Bharadwaj says probably saw that his invention was going to destroy human life and was regretting the same. He says the use of the verse should be understood from the emotional context and the emotional state of mind of Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy).

Bharadwaj says that a scientist will think about his creation all the time and irrespective of what he is doing. Nitish says that the physical act is a natural mechanical act. He adds, "I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of Oppenheimer's important moments of life." He questions that wasn't he proven right when he saw that the technology was going to kill the human race. Bharadwaj compares the situation today with the battle fought at Kurukshetra. The battle did not consciously use the Veda of warfare, Dhanurveda. "The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan's message is loud and clear," he tells ETimes.