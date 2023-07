Christopher Nolan's movie Oppenheimer has received rave reviews across the world. There is immense buzz around the film even in India. The film stars Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the creator of Atomic Bomb. A lot of people are excited to watch Oppenheimer, so much so that the theatres are running houseful despite the ticket prices being sold at exorbitant amounts. Even Bollywood seems to be quite interested to know about Oppenheimer. Last evening, Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor watched the movie together. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baffled by the intensity of Kangana Ranaut’s claims of calling them a ‘Farzi’ couple; they do not know her more than ‘hello’

A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor from the theatre has gone viral on the internet. The two could be seen seated next to each other while Ranbir was busy chatting with someone. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a comfortable track with a matching black hoodie. He had his cap on like always. Arjun Kapoor too kept it simple and comfortable in track and plain t-shirt. Later on, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were papped exiting a popular lounge in Mumbai. Looks like it was a boys' catch-up session for the two stars that involved a movie and dinner.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also made a quick appearance at a launch of a restaurant. The event was also attended by Nia Sharma, Akanksha Puri and many more.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in a movie named Animal. It is a film helmed by Arjun Reddy maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in this one. The teaser got everyone interested in the film as it showed Ranbir Kapoor is the most raw and intense avatar. Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt in his kitty.

Arjun Kapoor is next going to be seen in LadyKiller. He will be sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in this one. Rumours had it that the film was put on hold due to budget issues but producer clarified that the shooting of the same will completed post monsoon.