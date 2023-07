With the world bracing itself to witness the wonder of Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer, mythology writer Devdutt Pattanaik has made a shocking revelation about theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer's misinterpretation of a verse in the Bhagavad Gita. After successfully carrying out the Trinity test, which resulted in the invention of the first atomic bombs, Oppenheimer reportedly recalled a verse from the Gita. However, Devdutt Pattanaik, author of many critically acclaimed books like My Gita, Jaya, Myth = Mithya, and Sita: An Illustrated Retelling of Ramayana, has claimed that the physicist was wrong in his interpretation.

Oppenheimer on Bhagavad Gita

After the atomic bomb test was carried out in New Mexico in 1945, Oppenheimer thought, “If the radiance of a thousand suns were to burst into the sky, that would be like the splendor of the Mighty One… I become death, the destroyer of worlds.” Devdutt Pattanaik, in an interview with a media portal, challenged that never in his life, did he hear of the line, in the Bhagavad Gita. In fact, he revealed that Oppenheimer had the translation all wrong. According to the writer, Oppenheimer misinterpreted the word ‘kaal-asmi’ which means, “time” - the destroyer of the world.

Devdutt Pattanaik on Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita connect

“I did some research on Oppenheimer, and I had never heard this line. Someone said it was chapter 11, verse 32, which really says ‘kaal-asmi’, which means ‘I am time, destroyer of the world’. So, his translation itself is wrong. It is not ‘I am death’. It is time, time is the destroyer of the world,” said Devdutt Pattanaik.

The meaning of the Gita verse

Devdutt Pattanaik added that while Oppenheimer thought that ‘Kaal’ written in the Bhagavad Gita was ‘death’ it actually meant ‘time.’ “I have seen that video also of his, where he keeps saying, ‘I am death, I am death’. It is very clearly, ‘I am time’. ‘Kaal’ means ‘time’. That is what he is saying, but of course, he gets excited because he’s seeing death and destruction at a massive scale, and he’s obviously seeking some kind of a spiritual background…” explained Devdutt Pattanaik. The author guessed that Oppenheimer might have been looking for solace when he stumbled upon the verse and found it to be “very dramatic.”

Oppenheimer: The film

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is headlined by Peaky Blinders fame Cillian Murphy. The cast ensemble includes Rober Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Jack Quaid. Oppenheimer had its premiere in the theaters today, July 21.