Christopher Nolan's war drama Oppenheimer has become the talk of the town ever since its release on July 21. The film based on the biopic of acclaimed physicist J Robert Oppenheimer has taken Indian theatres by storm too. However, the film has landed in controversy for an intimate sex scene between lead actor Cillian Murphy and actress Florence Pugh. What angered many was that the particular scene featured Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer reading a text from the Bhagavad Gita while being engaged in sexual intimacy with Florence Pugh's Jean Tatlock. A majority of Twitter users reacted to the post negatively, condemning the scene. Also Read - Oppenheimer box office collection day 1: Christopher Nolan film mints above Rs 10 crore in India, beats Barbie

Oppenheimer sex scene causes outrage

Indian audiences expressed their discontent over the intimate scene, saying that it hurt religious sentiments. Boycott calls starting to make the rounds already. Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's first film in 20 years to have been rated as R for sexually explicit scenes and nudity. The film shows Oppenheimer and his love interest Jean Tatlock engaged in an intimate moment when Jean asks Oppenheimer to read a verse from the Bhagavad Gita. Some viewers have slammed the Censor Board for retaining the reference to the Bhagavad Gita during the sex scene whereas they chose to blur some intimate moments and cut a few cuss words. Also Read - Oppenheimer fever grabs Bollywood: Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor catch up to watch Christopher Nolan's film [WATCH VIRAL VIDEO]

Check out some of the Twitter reactions

One user claimed that the sex scene in Oppenheimer was a sheer "disrespect" to the Bhagavad Gita. "Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist. Boycott Oppenheimer," he tweeted. Also Read - Oppenheimer interpretation of Bhagavad Gita verse wrong, ‘never heard this line’ claims Devdutt Pattanaik

Trending Now

Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist. #BoycottOpenheimer pic.twitter.com/Gvgi5Brsx4 — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) July 21, 2023

Now Hollywood also needs to learn some ethics as Oppenheimer shows Murphy reading Bhagawat Gita during sex scene, need to boycott the film. Stop disrespecting hindu's sentiments.#oppenheimer #boycottOppenheimer#Hollywood @CillianMurphyOG #cristophernolan pic.twitter.com/WEQCZCL6Ee — Vishal Singh (@MrSinghTheKingg) July 21, 2023

Censor board has chopped the abusive words in Oppenheimer movie but it has allowed the scene where the main lead actor is having sex while reading "Bhagavad Gita" BJP's Censor board has no problem with blasphemy of Hinduism, remember they allowed such nonsense in Adipurush too. pic.twitter.com/5dFWSRhX63 — A! (@LiberalHinduA) July 21, 2023

Super cast of Oppenheimer

"Now Hollywood also needs to learn some ethics as Oppenheimer shows Murphy reading Bhagavad Gita during a sex scene, and needs to boycott the film. Stop disrespecting Hindu sentiments," came another remark.Another person slammed the makers of Oppenheimer for allowing "blasphemy of Hinduism" and wrote, "Censor board has chopped the abusive words in Oppenheimer movie but it has allowed the scene where the main lead actor is having sex while reading Bhagavad Gita."

Oppenheimer's cast ensemble includes Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Rami Malek. The story takes us back to the backdrop of World War 2. Oppenheimer, hailed as the "Father of Atomic Bomb" was responsible for causing the New Mexico bombing in 1945 and also the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.