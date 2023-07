Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious project Oppenheimer has stirred up a storm at the theatres. Starring Cillian Murphy in a titular role, Oppenheimer locked horns with Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling’s Barbie on the same date, July 21. Although a fair section of the Indian audience loved Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, a feminist comedy satire, Oppenheimer’s success streak is far greater in comparison. In fact, the opening weekend, proved to be a boon for Oppenheimer, with the war drama minting above 50 crore rupees at the box office, emerging as the seventh-highest Hollywood grosser in India. Also Read - Oppenheimer: Twitter in an outrage with Christopher Nolan's film for showing sex scene, with Bhagavad Gita reference

Oppenheimer opening weekend box office

According to a report by Sacnilk, Oppenheimer amassed Rs 58 crore on its opening weekend, solely in India. The film's overseas collections stand at Rs 770 crore. The Christopher Nolan directorial has emerged to be the film with the seventh-highest opening weekend record. Not just that, Oppenheimer is also the only movie to premiere on Imax screens, with the highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film.

Oppenheimer beats Dunkirk

Oppenheimer's opening weekend figures are in fact, four times more than Christopher Nolan's 2017 masterpiece Dunkirk. With Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises amassing Rs 55.50 crores and Interstellar garnering Rs 50 crores, Oppenheimer is already the winner, turning out to be the highest-grosser for a Hollywood director like Nolan in India. With nearly sold-out screenings all the way through August, Oppenheimer boasts of outstanding advance sales for the IMAX format.

Oppenheimer fared better than Barbie

Reports suggest that with a 7 million weekend, India has proven to be Oppenheimer's best-performing overseas market. India is now the second-highest-grossing foreign market for the movie after the United Kingdom, which brought in 14 million. Speaking of Barbie in comparison, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer collected Rs 22.10 crores on its opening weekend in India. The 3-day worldwide collections stand at Rs 1490 crores, reports Sacnilk.



About Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy has slipped into the shoes of acclaimed theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, hailed as ‘the father of the atomic bomb’, for the Christopher Nolan film. Oppenheimer was the first man to develop nuclear weapons, being a part of the Manhattan Project. He carried out the 1945 New Mexico bombing and was also responsible for the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.