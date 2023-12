Orhan Awatramani is a very popular name in the industry. He is not an actor, director or producer, yet he is quite famous. He is a social media star all thanks to his pictures with the biggest celebrities known. From Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Salman Khan, Orhan is connected with all. He is so famous that he even made a guest appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. Now, in a latest Ask Me Anything session with fans on Reddit, Orry revealed all about his bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and more. He also termed Salaar actress Shruti Haasan rude. Here's why. Also Read - Orry feels bestie Nysa Devgn is 'misunderstood'; reveals how Janhvi Kapoor helped him overcome the dark phase

Orry makes a shocking statement about Shruti Haasan

A fan asked Orry if there is any celebrity in the industry who has shown him unnecessary attitude. The fan mentioned that if he doesn't want to take names, he can simply drop hints. But Orry being himself, he quickly replied with Shruti Haasan's name. He revealed that she was very rude to him at an him even though he does not know her. He also said that he got to know from someone that Shruti Haasan called him a 'pune' (peon). His message read, "Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a 'Pune' like a spot boy or smth (sic)." This also led to the speculations of Shruti Haasan being married to her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika. Since Orry spoke about Shruti's 'husband', fans are wondering if the actress is secretly married.

Apart from this, Orry also wrote about Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. He called Janhvi Kapoor his therapist. Orry wrote that it was Janhvi Kapoor who stood by him during the darkest phase of his life. She would talk to him for hours over phone to help him recover. About Nysa Devgn, Orry said that she is misunderstood by people as she keeps her life personal. He then called Katrina Kaif funny and Jacqueline Fernandez the most 'genuine' soul.