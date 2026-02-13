O'Romeo Box Office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Tripti Dimri's movie BEATS Tu Yaa Main, earns Rs....

O'Romeo is still far lower than his biggest blockbuster, Kabir Singh, which opened to a whopping Rs 20 crore in 2019. Even Ikkis, Sriram Raghavan's war drama released last month, had a marginally better start, with Rs 7.30 crore.

O'Romeo Box Office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated film O' Romeo, starring Triptii Dimri, was released in theatres today (February 13), just ahead of Valentine's Day. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has received mixed reviews from both spectators and critics. It debuted slowly at the box office. Early estimates from Sacnilk.com indicate that O' Romeo made Rs 2.07 crore, while the exact amount is still being updated. The movie hasn't broken any records yet. The opening results are somewhat underwhelming, the report added, even though it was released on 8,900 screens. On its first day of release, the movie grossed only Rs 3 crore from advance sales, well below expectations for a production of this size.

O'Romeo box office collection

If the Rs 7 crore estimate is right, O Romeo would perform higher than Shahid's last picture Deva, which made Rs 5 crore on its opening day last year. However, it is still far lower than his biggest blockbuster, Kabir Singh, which opened to a whopping Rs 20 crore in 2019. Even Ikkis, Sriram Raghavan's war drama released last month, had a marginally better start, with Rs 7.30 crore.

O'Romeo vs Tu Yaa Main

The Shahid Kapoor starrer has surpassed Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's survival thriller, which earned only Rs 4 lakh so far. It will be interesting to see if the latter movie can overshadow O'Romeo in the coming days.

More about O'Romeo

Vishal Bhardwaj posted an emotional message on Instagram the day before the film's release, expressing his pride in the production. He referred to his department heads as "real heroes" and expressed gratitude for their vision, honesty, hard work, and devotion. He also mentioned his collaborator Abhay Datt Sharma and creative producer Priti Shahani, stating that he would not do another film without their backing.

