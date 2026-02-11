O'Romeo FIRST Review: Shahid Kapoor hailed for his FIERCE act, Tripti Dimri brings...; film called 'Baap level' by critic

O'Romeo is a gripping action-romantic thriller with intense drama and strong emotional undercurrents, which leave a solid impact, according to a tweet posted by actor-turned-critic Kuldeep Gadhvi.

O'Romeo Early Review: Fans of Shahid Kapoor have every reason to be ecstatic, and with good reason. He is arriving with the first release of 2026, after all. Shahid is back with the highly anticipated O'Romeo, one of the year's most anticipated films, after wowing fans with his portrayal of ACP Dev Ambre in Deva last year. O'Romeo, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey, is billed as an action thriller.

O'Romeo first review out

O'Romeo is a gripping action-romantic thriller with intense drama and strong emotional undercurrents, which leave a solid impact, according to a tweet posted by actor-turned-critic Kuldeep Gadhvi.

In a detailed review, Kuldeep wrote, "O'Romeo is a bold and gritty romantic action thriller that weaves unrequited passion with intense crime drama." He also emphasised that the film conveys raw emotion, scale, and intensity. Gadhvi also praised Shahid's aggressive and fearless performance, highlighting it as his career-defining moment.

Also, he stated that Triptii gave the narrative emotional depth and that the case, as a whole, broadened the film's appeal. Although he rated O'Romeo four stars, Kuldeep Gadhvi described the Shahid-starring movie as a "baap level film, a complete mass + class cinematic experience."

About O Romeo

Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai served as the inspiration for O'Romeo. It's interesting to note that, following Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon, this is Vishal Bhardwaj's fourth collaboration with Shahid. In fact, fans are obviously excited about the director and actor's reunion after nine years apart.

Furthermore, O'Romeo is Shahid and Triptii's first collaboration, and fans are excited to see their newfound chemistry. We have the censor board review of O'Romeo, which is currently making headlines.

