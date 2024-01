Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and Palak Tiwari's feud has might news all over the media. This happened after he posted a screenshot of a WhatsApp message where the beauty apologizes to him. He shows her the middle finger. Palak Tiwari says she only said sorry because of Sara. People assumed it was Sara Ali Khan, who is close to both Orry and Palak Tiwari. It seems he was not too pleased with the apology and told Palak that she should have done it out of her own if she had some sense of respect. Netizens wondered what went wrong between the two. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Orry slams netizens who shaded him for showing middle finger to non-star kid Palak Tiwari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Is this the real reason behind Orry and Palak Tiwari fight?

Orry and Palak Tiwari matter is being discussed quite a bit on Reddit. A person who claims to know someone who was present at the New Year bash said that Orry was quite high at the party. It seems Palak Tiwari who hardly drinks said something which he could not comprehend. He got upset and it led to that viral Whatsapp chat. Take a look at this.... Also Read - Did Orry and Palak Tiwari have a spat after the Shruti Haasan fiasco? Here's what happened

Also Read - New Year 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan and family in Switzerland, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput in Bhutan and more – Inside stars' celebrations

Trending Now

After reading the above post, netizens had mixed reactions on Reddit. A person wrote, "Orry is like Deepak Kalal or Puneet Superstar. Internet can make anyone a celeb if you lower your moral code of conduct! Its just that its not sustainable in long term," while another one said, "His only achievement is of doing "applying jhandu balm on chest " pose with different celebrity and as influential as Nandu sabka Bandhu."

Orry opens up on Palak Tiwari matter

Orry said that while people are questioning him, he said that no one asked what Palak Tiwari did. He said that she was very rude with him, and he did not encounter such behaviour. He replied this when people pinpointed that he could only target a non star-kid like Palak Tiwari.